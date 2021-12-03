Austrian interior minister becomes candidate for country’s next chancellor

VIENNA, December 3. /TASS/. Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer announced on Friday that the ruling Austrian People’s Party elected him as its new leader, and he becomes the candidate for the Chancellor’s post.

"I can inform you that today the party’s presidium unanimously appointed me as a new leader [of the Austrian People’s Party], and I became a candidate for the Chancellor’s post for consultations with the federal president. It’s a great honor for me," Nehammer told a press conference in Vienna.