RIO DE JANEIRO, December 3. /TASS/. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro plans to visit Russia in the first quarter of 2022 at Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s invitation, as Bolsonaro himself said in his weekly address broadcast on social media.

"President Putin invited us to visit Russia. The invitation was accepted. It is a pleasure and great honor for me. It opens a window of opportunities for our country," he pointed out.