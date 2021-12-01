Eight migrants died on Polish side of border with Belarus - Border Guard

WARSAW, December 1./TASS/. Polish agencies have reported eight deaths of migrants on the territory of Poland since the start of the migrant crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border, Polish Border Guard Spokesperson Anna Michalska told a briefing on Wednesday.

One of them "died during attempts to resuscitate him near the border after he illegally crossed it," the spokesperson said, adding that a group of medics was rushed to the site to help the migrant, but their attempts to save his life failed.

According to the Polish Border Guard, 102 attempts to illegally cross the border were reported on November 30.

The migrant crisis on the Belarusian border with Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland, where Middle Eastern migrants have been amassing since the beginning of the year, quickly unraveled on November 8. Several thousand refugees approached the Polish border from Belarus and refused to leave the area, breaking down a barbed wire fence and attempting to cross into Poland. The Polish forces have been able to stop most of these attempts. If migrants manage to make it to Polish territory, some of them are detained, and sent to guarded centers, but most are returned to the Belarusian side. Polish agents thwarted more than 40,000 attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border this year, which is 400 times more than last year.