West to keep up hybrid warfare schemes against Russia and China, senior diplomat predicts

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. Western countries will not abandon a wide range of hybrid warfare tools against Moscow, with the line between war and peace continuing to blur, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stated on Wednesday at a Moscow State University forum focusing on global politics.

"The West will continue to actively use of a wide range of hybrid conflict means against Russia and China, meaning, illegitimate unilateral sanctions, meddling in domestic affairs, disinformation campaigns, cyberattacks, fueling regional conflicts in our closest geopolitical environment. The line between war and peace will continue to blur," the senior diplomat specified.

According to Ryabkov, the current situation is complicated by "the deterioration of the culture of dialogue and compromise" and by the fact that high-level positions in some Western countries and global organizations are occupied by "those completely detached from reality." "The erosion of arms control mechanisms and strategic stability raises special concern," the deputy foreign minister concluded.