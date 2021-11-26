Foreign leaders express condolences over Listvyazhnaya mine disaster

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Presidents of Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Serbia, as well as the Emir of Kuwait, expressed their condolences to Russia over the tragedy at the Listvyazhnaya mine.

"I am deeply saddened by the news of human casualties caused by the emergency at the Listvyazhnaya coalmine in the Kemerovo Region. In the name of the Azerbaijani people and personally, I express sincere condolences to You, relatives and close ones of the victims, and I wish speedy recovery to everyone injured," President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a telegram for Vladimir Putin.

"I received the sad news about the death of miners at the Listvyazhnaya mine in Russia’s Kemerovo Region with deep sadness," President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov said, according to the Kremlin press service.

"Sharing the bitterness of the irretrievable loss, in the name of the people of Kazakhstan and personally, I express deep condolences to the relatives and close ones of the victims. I wish speedy recovery to the injured," President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

"In the name of the Belarusian people and personally, I express the deepest condolences over the tragedy at the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo Region, which took lives of the miners," Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said.

Emir of Kuwait Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah expressed his "deep condolences and sincere compassion" over the tragedy and wished speedy recovery to the injured. Similar telegrams were sent by Crown Prince of Kuwait Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Prime Minsiter Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah, according to the Kuwait News Agency.

On Thursday morning, the rescuers received a smoke alarm from the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Belovsky District of Kuzbass. Rescuers and medics were dispatched to the site. According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, there were 287 miners in the mine at the moment of the incident. A total of 239 people were evacuated. According to the latest reports, 52 people died, including 6 rescuers.