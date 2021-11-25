Moscow continues to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan — diplomat

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Russia will continue to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan after the first shipment was delivered to the country, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on Thursday.

"On November 18, as you know, the first shipment of Russian humanitarian cargo was delivered in Kabul by a special flight of Russia’s Defense Ministry. There are food and basic necessities. The weight was 36 tons. Russia’s humanitarian assistance to the Afghan population will be continued," Zakharova said.

As the diplomat noted, at present the special attention is paid to the normalization of the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan. "The interim government guarantees unhindered access of humanitarian workers, including women, to the population in need," she added.