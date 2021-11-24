Future German government urges to settle conflict in Donbass based on ‘Minsk’ — statement

BERLIN, November 24. /TASS/. Berlin will seek an end to the conflict in Donbass on the basis of the Minsk agreements, this is one of the conditions for lifting sanctions against Russia, the coalition agreement reads which was made on Wednesday by Social Democrats, Liberals and Greens parties forming the next German government.

"We call for the immediate cessation of destabilization in Ukraine, violence in the east of Ukraine and the illegal annexation of Crimea. The peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine and lifting relevant sanctions depend on the full compliance with the Minsk agreements. We stand for the resolution of frozen conflicts in the region," the agreement says, the full text of which was published by Germany’s Welt newspaper.

"We continue to help Ukraine to restore full territorial integrity and sovereignty," the agreement noted.

The Donbass conflict’s peaceful settlement is based on the Minsk agreements, which stipulate a ceasefire, the withdrawal of weapons, amnesty and the resumption of economic ties. Furthermore, the deal envisages Ukraine enacting profound constitutional reform built on a dialogue with the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) with the aim of decentralization of power in accordance with the special status of certain districts of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions.

However, the negotiating process is in fact stalled due to Ukraine's refusal to comply with the "political clauses" of the Minsk deal. For one, Kiev refuses to conduct a direct dialogue with Donetsk and Lugansk. It remains opposed to including in the Constitution the region's special status and demands it should be allowed to establish control of Donbass's border with Russia before the political part of the agreements has been implemented. In the meantime, under item nine of the package of measures for the implementation of the Minsk Accords, restoration of the full control of the state border is to begin the next day after local elections and be completed only after a comprehensive political settlement.