No information on plans for Biden-Putin meeting, White House spokesperson says

WASHINGTON, November 23. /TASS/. The White House cannot say anything about a scheduled meeting between Presidents Joe Biden of the United States and Vladimir Putin of Russia, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said at a briefing.

When asked about the possibility of a virtual meeting between Biden and Putin, she said: "I don’t have anything yet on a scheduled meeting or engagement though certainly high-level diplomacy is a priority of the president." In this regard, Psaki pointed to Biden’s recent online meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that a video conference meeting would be preferable, adding however that everything would depend on the decisions of the heads of the two states. According to the Kremlin spokesman, the date for the talks is uncertain at this point as the event may take place either before the end of the year or later.