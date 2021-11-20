US senator proposes anti-Russian sanctions in case of hostile actions against Ukraine

WASHINGTON, November 20. /TASS/. Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Bob Menendez has put forward an amendment imposing new sanctions against Russia in case of hostile actions against Ukraine, the US Congress said on its website.

According to the text of the amendment, new significant sanctions should be imposed if "the Russian Federation engages in escalatory military or other offensive operations against Ukraine."

Menendez insists that the US president should re-assess every 15 days whether a "significant escalation" of military actions against Ukraine is taking place, as compared to the situation on November 1, 2021. If the US administration determines that such events are indeed taking place, it is to impose anti-Russian restrictions within 30 days.

The senator suggests imposing sanctions against top Russian state officials, including the head of the state, ministers and top brass. Menendez also insists on sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, as well as top Russian banks, including Sberbank, VTB, Gazprombank, Promsvyazbank, other Russian agencies and companies, and the country’s sovereign debt.

Besides, the senator suggested providing additional military aid to Ukraine in case of the above-mentioned scenario.

In late September, the House of Representatives of the US Congress approved the draft US defense budget of $778 billion for the next fiscal year. The Senate will consider its own version, which differs from the variant proposed by the lower chamber. Subsequently, a commission to bring the two versions together will convene. The document is to be approved by both chambers before going to the US president for signing. The process may last several months.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier slammed the Western media's reports about "Russia's plans to invade Ukraine" as "an empty and groundless move to raise tensions." He stressed that no one should be concerned about the movement of Russian armed forces on Russian territory because Russia does not pose a threat to anyone.