Belarusian leader receives report on Polonez-M rocket drills

MINSK, December 24. /TASS/. Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin has reported to the country’s President Alexander Lukashenko about recent firing drills involving the upgraded Polonez-M multiple rocket launcher, whose range was extended and accuracy enhanced, the BelTA news agency said.

According to the media outlet, the report also touched upon the deployment of the Oreshnik missile system to Belarus and efforts to put it on combat duty. Additionally, the defense chief spoke about the development of military and defense cooperation with Russia. The news agency points out that rocket and missile engineering is one of the most promising fields in this regard as Belarus is actively developing domestic competencies.

In addition, the Belarusian defense minister highlighted the successful upgrading of the Buk missile system. In particular, Khrenin reported to the president about plans to deliver these systems to the army.

"The head of state was informed that the armed forces had begun a new academic year on December 1. Rocket troops kicked it off with drills that involved our upgraded Polonez-M system, firing longer-range and more accurate rockets. The head of state was briefed on how the drills had gone. The unit has now returned to the place of permanent deployment," the minister told reporters.

According to BelTA, Lukashenko asked about the prospects for upgrading the domestically-made system. According to Khrenin, the plans include cooperation with Russia to further increase its range.