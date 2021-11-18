Taliban say ready to resume air service with Russia, other countries

KABUL, November 18. /TASS/. The interim government of the Taliban radical militant group is working on resuming a regular air service with Russia and other countries, Taliban Spokesman, Deputy Information and Culture Minister in the interim Afghan government Zabihullah Mujahid told reporters on Thursday.

"We are making the last preparations and working actively on resuming regular flights with Russia and other countries as soon as possible," the spokesman said, replying to a question from TASS.

The Taliban radical militant group (outlawed in Russia) launched a large-scale offensive to seize control of Afghanistan after the United States declared its intention in the spring of this year to withdraw its troops from the country.

On August 15, the Taliban entered Kabul without encountering any resistance while Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and fled the country. The Taliban declared on September 6 that they had established control of the entire Afghan territory and on September 7 they announced an interim government in Afghanistan that has not been recognized by any country so far.