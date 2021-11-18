Russia expects more communication channels with US to be restored, envoy says

WASHINGTON, November 18. /TASS/. The Russia-US consultations that took place in Moscow and Washington were aimed at implementing agreements reached at the Geneva summit and allowed the parties to understand each other's positions better, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told reporters.

Focusing on the visits to Russia by US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland and CIA Director William Burns, Antonov said: "We consider these visits to be useful, along with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk's productive visit to the US."

According to the ambassador, the Moscow-Washington talks "made it possible for us to better understand each other's approaches to a wide bilateral and international agenda, they were aimed at implementing the agreements that had been reached at the Geneva summit." "We launched a professional conversation on highly complicated issues such as strategic stability and cybersecurity. There is progress in terms of issues related to the Arctic and climate change," the envoy noted. "The economic dialogue continues. Contacts are progressing between the two countries' top diplomats, top security officials and chiefs of the general staff," Antonov added.

"Our countries also maintain dialogue on a number of regional issues, including the situation in Afghanistan," the Russian envoy emphasized. In this regard, he mentioned "newly appointed US Special Representative [for Afghanistan] Thomas West's November 15 visit to Moscow." "We hope that the process of restoring communication channels between our countries will go on. The public will be informed about future meetings in a timely manner once we agree on their dates with the US," Antonov said.