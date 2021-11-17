Belarus says 2,000 refugees remain at border, starts giving them housing — border agency

MINSK, November 17. /TASS/. Belarusian State Border Committee on Wednesday said about 2,000 refugees are staying near the Belarusian-Polish border, and some of them were provided with housing last night.

"They spent last night in three locations," the committee’s press service said. About 1,000 of them "spent the night in relatively acceptable conditions: at a logistics center near the border," the statement said.

The housing was provided to women, children and the people who were most affected by the actions of the Polish forces, it said. The other refugees stayed near the border crossing outpost or at the makeshift camp in the woods, the committee added.

Belarus on Wednesday decided to provide some other migrants with accommodation elsewhere, according to the statement.

Four refugees sought medical help overnight, it said. Belarus also provided hot meals to the refugees at the logistics center and the camp, while the government and NGOs delivered humanitarian aid, the statement said.

The country’s Investigations Committee is investigating the use of riot control weapons and ammunition on Tuesday against unarmed people at the Bruzgi border outpost, the committee said.