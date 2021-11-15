Poland warns it will use force, if migrants try to cross border illegally — Belarusian TV

MINSK, November 15. /TASS/. The Polish side is warning the refugees at the Bruzgi checkpoint on the Belarusian border that force may be used, should they try to cross the border illegally, the Belarusian television channel Belarus-1 said on Monday.

"The Polish side transmits messages in English and Arabic through loudspeakers the refugees are undesirable in Poland and cautions them against committing a criminal offense," the Belarussian broadcaster reports.

Also, the refugees are warned that "force may be used" against them, if they disobey the demands.

Earlier, Belarusian Border Guard spokesman Anton Bychkovsky said the Belarusian border guards were maintaining the security of a column of refugees walking towards the Bruzgi checkpoint on the border with Poland. He said more refugees continued to arrive at the border last weekend. According to data available on Monday morning "about 2,100 foreign citizens are waiting for the crisis to be resolved." Bychkovsky said that the migrants, "hoping for a favorable outcome, have collected their warm clothes, tents and sleeping bags, formed a large column and started moving towards the Bruzgi checkpoint.".