Berlin regrets Lukashenko's threats to shut off gas transit to EU — Economy Ministry

BERLIN, November 12. /TASS/. The German government regretfully took note of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s threat to cut off gas transit via the Yamal-Europe transnational pipeline, Susanne Ungrad, a representative of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy, told TASS on Friday.

"We take note of this statement with regret. The security of supplies to Germany is still ensured," she said.

"According to our information, the existing agreements on gas supplies, in particular with Russia, are still being implemented," Ungrad added.

On Thursday, President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus threatened to cut off the transit of gas to Europe (via the transnational Yamal - Europe gas pipeline) if the EU slapped more sanctions on his country. He ordered the Foreign Ministry "to warn everyone in Europe" that if Brussels imposes further restrictions against Belarus, Minsk will definitely respond to it.

The migrant crisis on the border of Belarus with Latvia, Lithuania and Poland unraveled on November 8. Several thousand refugees approached the Polish border from the Belarusian side and are camping out at the border zone. Some tried crossing into Poland by cutting razor wire fences. The European Union is accusing Minsk of intentionally escalating the crisis and has called for more sanctions.

Currently, the EU is discussing the possibility of adopting a fifth package of sanctions against Belarus, which may include both personal restrictive measures against Belarusian individuals and companies. This is likely to be one of the main topics at the meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels on November 15.