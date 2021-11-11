Lukashenko asks Defense Ministry, KGB, border guards to keep watch on NATO troop movements

MINSK, November 11. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has instructed the Defense Ministry, state security committee KGB and border guards to keep an eye on the movement of Polish troops and forces of other NATO countries on the border.

"The Defense Ministry, the KGB and the border guard forces must keep an eye on the movements of NATO and Polish forces. As you can see, there are 15,000 troops, tanks and other armored vehicles there. Helicopter and planes are flying. They have moved all this close to our border in a challenging way, without warning anybody," Lukashenko is quoted by the BelTA news agency as saying at a meeting with government ministers.

He stressed that the Belarusian forces should have their own counter-action plans.

"We should be on the alert just in case. We are not deploying our military group, I have not issued any such instructions. But we must see and foresee everything to ensure they should not start some skirmish on the border, thus catching us off guard," Lukashenko said.