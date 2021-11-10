Kazakhstan mulls holding meeting of top diplomats from Astana process guarantor nations

NUR-SULTAN, November 10. /TASS/. The Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan is looking into the possibility of organizing a meeting of foreign ministers from states guarantors of the Astana process (Russia, Turkey and Iran), the country’s Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tleuberdi told reporters on Wednesday.

The meeting is to be held during an international conference on Syria, scheduled to take place in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan in mid-December.

"The possibility of organizing a meeting of foreign ministers from the guarantor nations within the framework of a regular Astana process conference is also being considered," Tleuberdi said.

He said the exact date of the conference in Nur-Sultan is still being coordinated, and its agenda is yet to be approved.

Commenting on the format of the upcoming meeting, the minister expressed hope that it would be held in the offline format.