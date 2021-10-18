Russian delegates discuss with Assad humanitarian assistance to Syria — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Russia’s special presidential envoy for Syrian settlement Alexander Lavrentiev and Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin at a meeting with Syrian President Bashar Assad discussed the current situation in Syria and humanitarian assistance to Syrians, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in the wake of Sunday’s meeting.

"The negotiators discussed in detail the current situation in and around Syria and the tasks of achieving lasting stabilization on the ground on the basis of restoring Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and further struggle with terrorism. Questions were discussed of providing comprehensive humanitarian assistance to all Syrians who need it in accordance with the UN Security Council’s Resolution 2585 and the advancement of the Syrians-led political process with support from the United Nations, as the UN Security Council’s Resolution 2254 provides for," the Foreign Ministry said.

The Russian delegation included officials from the Russian Defense Ministry.