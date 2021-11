TASHKENT, November 4. /TASS/. Shavkat Mirziyoyev, elected as President of Uzbekistan for the second time, will take office on Saturday, November 6, an informed source told TASS.

"The inauguration of Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who won the presidential elections in Uzbekistan with 80.12% of the vote, will be held on Saturday," the source said.

The presidential elections in Uzbekistan were held on October 24.