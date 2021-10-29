Putin orders health minister to visit regions worst hit by COVID

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered Health Minister Mikhail Murashko and his deputies to travel to the regions with the most critical coronavirus situation to provide assistance to health professionals, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"Putin has instructed Health Minister Murashko and his deputies to go to the regions with the most critical coronavirus situation in order to provide methodological and other necessary assistance to health professionals in those regions," he said.

Earlier, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin instructed Health Minister Murashko to continue cooperating with regional authorities and help with human resources if needed by reinforcing hospital staff with teams from federal medical institutions.

According to the latest statistics, about 245.6 million people have been infected with coronavirus worldwide and more than five million deaths have been reported.

To date, 8,432,546 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 7,302,515 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 236,220 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.