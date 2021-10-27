Over half of Russians are afraid of contracting coronavirus, survey reveals

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. More than 50% of Russians are afraid of contracting coronavirus, according to data released by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) on Wednesday.

According to the survey, 52% of the respondents "are worried to some extent" about getting sick, and afraid for the health of their relatives, while 15% "are frightened". 12% of Russians are sure that nothing bad will happen to them or their relatives, 12% also said that they themselves or their relatives have already recovered from the coronavirus infection, 7% of the respondents do not think about this problem at all.

From the survey, 77% agreed with the idea that vaccination is "a personal matter for everyone," while 20% expressed their opposition to it. Furthermore, 73% of the respondents agreed that it’s unacceptable to talk people into rejecting inoculation, whereas 22% of those polled disagree with it.

The majority of Russians (64%) agreed that calls to abandon vaccination endanger people's lives, 28% of the respondents think the opposite.

The survey was conducted on October 24, among 1,600 Russian citizens aged 18 and older.