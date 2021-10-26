Moscow supports memorandum on Iran's obligations to join SCO — foreign ministry

TASHKENT, October 26. /TASS/. Moscow supports a draft memorandum on Iran's obligations to join the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) proposed by Tashkent, and expects approval by other members of the organization, Special Envoy of the Russian President for SCO Affairs Bakhtiyor Khakimov told TASS on Tuesday.

"The Uzbek side which [this year] took over the chairmanship of the organization, circulated a draft memorandum on Iran's obligations to join the SCO," the diplomat said who will take part in a meeting of the SCO coordinators in the Uzbek city of Nukus on Wednesday, where the priorities of Uzbekistan's chairmanship in the organization will be discussed.

According to him, this memorandum must be initially negotiated within the SCO, then discussed with the Iranian side and after that, tabled to the SCO Council of Heads of State.

"We, the Russian side, have already confirmed the project admissibility, which was proposed by our colleagues from Uzbekistan. Today we are waiting for the other sides to have their say," Khakimov said.

According to his opinion, it is not a simple process. "Every country has its own vision of what obligations should be included in addition to those provided by the basic documents," the diplomat said.

He suggested that the memorandum is likely to be signed in September 2022 in Samarkand as planned, where the summit of the SCO heads of state will be held. "It will mean that Iran has assumed certain obligations that it must fulfill within the time frames set by the memorandum and has begun a specific process to join the SCO family," Khakimov said. According to him, after that, the national coordinators will decide to recommend to the Council of Heads of State whether to accept Iran into the SCO or not.