Clashes between protesters, security forces in Sudan’s capital leave 12 injured — doctors

CAIRO, October 25. /TASS/. At least 12 people received gunshot wounds on Monday in clashes between protesters and security forces in Sudan’s capital of Khartoum, the Al Arabiya TV channel reported citing the committee of Sudanese doctors on Monday.

Clashes and riots have been raging on now in various areas of the Sudanese capital. Demonstrators have been trying to break through numerous security cordons.

Last night, in light of the deep divisions among Sudan’s civilian and military leaders, a meeting was held between the head of the country's Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burkhan and Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. Several hours after that event, PM Hamdok and his wife were arrested and whisked away to an unknown location by people in uniform. Later reports said other politicians were also arrested. In response, the civilian forces and movements have encouraged their supporters to take to the streets in protest against the military’s attempts to usurp power in Sudan.