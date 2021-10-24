Potential for cooperation between Israel and Russia has no limits, Israeli PM says

TEL AVIV, October 24. /TASS/. The potential of economic, scientific, cultural and technological cooperation between Israel and Russia has no limits, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett reported on Sunday.

"We came back from Sochi a few hours ago. The meeting with [Russian] President Putin was great and very informative. The potential of economic, scientific, cultural and technological cooperation is limitless [between Israel and Russia], given the fact that over a million Russian-speaking citizens live in Israel," Bennett said. "Relations between our countries are great, but we can always do better," the Israeli prime minister added.

On Friday, Sochi hosted the first negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett who took office on June 13. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov described a meeting that lasted five and a half hours as constructive and confidential. On the same day, Bennett described his first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin as superb, saying the talks were meaningful and substantive.

The prime minister had initially planned to return to Israel on the same day, but as the meeting lasted longer, the Israeli delegation decided to stay in Russia until Saturday evening. In accordance with Jewish tradition, it is forbidden to work on Shabbat from Friday sundown till Saturday evening, so Jews cannot use transport, including planes.