Putin invites Israeli prime minister to visit St. Petersburg

TEL AVIV, October 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin called Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Saturday to invite him to visit St. Petersburg, Bennett’s office said, adding that the prime minister accepted the invitation and said he would be pleased to make another visit to Russia.

On Friday in Sochi, the Russian president and Bennett held their first talks after the latter took office as Israel’s prime minister on June 13. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the meeting, which lasted for over five and a half hours, was "constructive and open." After the talks, Bennett stayed in Russia until Saturday evening, although he had been originally scheduled to fly back to Israel on Friday.

The prime minister’s office said that in Saturday’s phone call, "Putin inquired about Bennett’s weekend in Sochi and thanked him for yesterday’s warm and comprehensive meeting."

"The prime minister thanked the president for his hospitality and for the warm and fruitful meeting, which will help forge ties between the countries," Bennett’s office added.