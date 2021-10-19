Russia forwards 12-year-old’s call for UN’s Guterres to shut down Mirotvorets website

UNITED NATIONS, October 19. /TASS/. Russian Permanent Mission to the UN handed over a letter from 12-year-old Faina Savenkova from Lugansk, in which she urges UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to help shut down Ukraine’s Mirotvorets website, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said in his Telegram channel Tuesday.

"Yesterday, we forwarded a letter from Faina Savenkova, in which she asks UN Secretary General Guterres to press Ukraine to shut down the Mirotvorets extremist website, as she was entered into this database by Ukrainian nationalists and radicals," he said.

"This is not entirely common practice for our mission; usually, we forward letters from state agencies and civic organizations, but the situation involving direct threats against a 12-year-old child requires immediate action and clear, unambiguous classification. We also sent a copy of this letter to the [United Nations Children's Fund, UNICEF]. I hope that the UN leadership will not leave this outrageous case without attention and proper assessment," Polyansky said.

Earlier, the notorious Mirotvorets website included Savenkova in its list of people who pose a threat to the national security of Ukraine. The website published her personal data, photos and screenshots of posts. The website’s admins believe that the girl "takes part in anti-Ukrainian propaganda events." In turn, Savenkova noted that "publishing the personal data of children on such websites is a violation of children’s rights." She added that Ukrainian authorities do not react to violations of children’s rights in their own country and expressed her hope that measures to shut down the website will be taken.