Crimea reports new record daily COVID-19 cases

SIMFEROPOL, October 19. /TASS/. Crimea has seen 604 newly confirmed coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, the peninsula’s health authorities reported on Tuesday on the regional ministry’s website.

This is the highest number of coronavirus cases in Crimea since the onset of the pandemic, the peninsula has been experiencing such abysmal figures for over two weeks in a row.

"According to Interregional Directorate of Rospotrebnadzor (Russia’s sanitary watchdog) in the Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, on October 18, 2021, 604 new coronavirus cases were registered on the territory of Crimea reaching 88,847 positive results for the virus," the message reads.

It is pointed out that 1,547 people have been tested for the coronavirus infection over the past 24 hours, with 543 patients having recovered.

Since the pandemic set in, over 74,000 people have recovered, but more than 2,800 have died in Crimea.