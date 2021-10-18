Ukrainian court arrests abducted LPR observer - prosecutor’s office

KIEV, October 18. /TASS/. Andrei Kosyak, an observer from the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) in the Joint Centre for Control and Coordination (JCCC), who was abducted by Ukrainian troops, has been arrested by a court ruling, the Lugansk regional prosecutor’s office reported on Monday.

"The Severodonetsk City Court in the Lugansk region ruled to used arrest as a measure of restraint," it said.

In the morning on October 13, a Ukrainian reconnaissance party seized an officer of the LPR mission to the JCCC in the disengagement zone near the settlement of Zolotoye during road clearance works that had been previously agreed with the Ukrainian side. The republic demanded an immediate release of the man. Ukraine’s Security Service said that the man had been charged with the organization of an illegal armed group, alleging he had been using a mine clearance operation as a cover for reconnaissance activities.

The LPR demanded an extraordinary meeting of the Contact Group’s security subgroup be called on October 19 to discuss the incident.