US cannot yet confirm its participation in Moscow-format meeting on Afghanistan

WASHINGTON, October 15. /TASS/. The United States cannot yet confirm its participation in the October 20 Moscow-format consultation on Afghanistan, US State Department Spokesman Ned Price said at a regular briefing for journalists on Friday.

According to him, Washington is aware of the upcoming session in Moscow yet cannot yet confirm any meetings or its participation.

The spokesman noted that the US considers the extended Troika format (Russia, the US, China, Pakistan) on the peaceful settlement in Afghanistan useful and coordinates interests with such countries as Russia on these issues.

On Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that next week Moscow was expecting the arrival of a representative delegation from the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) for consultations on Afghanistan in the Moscow format scheduled for October 20. This platform emerged in 2017 on the basis of a six-party mechanism of consultations by special envoys from Russia, Afghanistan, India, Iran, China and Pakistan.