Kyrgyzstan’s government dismissed by president

BISHKEK, October 12. /TASS/. Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov dismissed Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Ulukbek Maripov, as well as the entire government, on Tuesday, the presidential press service said.

"The president signed a decree on the resignation of Kyrgyzstan’s Cabinet of Ministers. According to the document, the current government has been dismissed," the statement reads.

Furthermore, Japarov dismissed Maripov, Chairman of the government, by another decree.

According to the president’s decision, those who held posts in the Cabinet "will continue to fulfill their duties until the new government is declared." At the same time, Maripov "has been relieved of his duties as Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers." The Kyrgyz president appointed then Minister of Economy Akylbek Japarov as new Chairman of the Cabinet and Head of Presidential Administration. As head of the administration, Japarov succeeded Suyunbek Kasmambetov, who took over as Kyrgyzstan’s Secretary of State.

On Monday, the Kyrgyz leader signed a constitutional law, previously adopted by the parliament, according to which the Head of the Presidential Administration also chairs the Cabinet.

Kyrgyzstan held a referendum on constitutional amendments in April 2021. According to the new version of the constitution, the president’s powers are significantly strengthened, giving him full control over the activities of the executive branch. The powers of the parliament and government were also downgraded. In particular, the number of deputies was reduced from 120 to 90 people, while 36 of them will now be elected in single-mandate constituencies. Previously, the lawmakers were elected exclusively by party lists. Parliament also lost the authority to shape the Cabinet of Ministers.