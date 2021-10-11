Belarus’ consulate general in New York to close down at US request on October 21

MINSK, October 11. /TASS/. Belarus’ consulate general in New York said on Monday it will close down from October 21 at the request of the US side.

"We inform that at the request of the American side, Belarus’ consulate general in New York will stop working on October 21, 2021," it said on its website.

Access to the consulate general will be impossible after October 15. After its closure, Belarusian nationals will have to contact the country’s embassy in the United States for consular services.

Following the resumption of US sanctions against Minsk, the Belarusian foreign ministry requested the United States reduce the staff of its embassy in Minsk to five people. Apart from that, Minsk revoked its consent for the appointment of Julie Fisher as US ambassador to Belarus.

Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makey said in September that Minsk had decided about its ambassador to the United States but saw no point in sending him to Washington in the current conditions.