150 mln doses of Sputnik V to be produced by year-end — official

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. About 94 mln coronavirus vaccine sets were produced in Russia and it is planned to make 150 mln doses of the Sputnik V and almost 300 mln doses of the Sputnik Light by the end of the year, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said at the meeting on Friday.

"It is planned to produce 150 ml doses more of the Sputnik V and nearly 300 mln doses of the Sputnik Light by the end of the year," Medvedev said. 94 mln vaccine sets were already put into civil circulation, including almost 50 mln doses from August 1 to October 6, he added.

Production of vaccines was managed to be increased significantly, the official noted.