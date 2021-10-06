UN does not have a political agenda in Ethiopia — Guterres

UN, 7 October. / TASS /. The UN does not have a political agenda in Ethiopia; the organization only seeks to provide humanitarian assistance to the people, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres told reporters on Thursday.

"The UN has no political agenda in Ethiopia," the Secretary General said. He went on to explain that the international organization is there to ensure the people's safety. According to Guterres, UN must not allow people to die because of hunger or military action and must do all that it can to put an end to the conflict and provide access to humanitarian assistance throughout Ethiopia.

On September 30, 2021 the Ethiopian government declared seven UN workers persona non grata, for what they called interfering in the country's internal affairs. The UN workers were asked to leave the country in 72 hours, among them a representative of the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) , the head of the monitoring team of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and staff of the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs office.