Draft Belarusian constitution to be published no later than November 7 — politician

MINSK, October 3. /TASS/. The final draft version of the new Belarusian constitution will be published for a nationwide discussion no later than November 7, said Yuri Voskresensky, the founder of the Democratic Forces Roundtable think-tank and a member of the Constitutional Commission.

"I think that the text [of the draft], which will probably be made available for a public discussion of Belarusian citizens no later than November 7, will be already fine-tuned," he said in a YouTube broadcast on Saturday.

Voskresensky went on to say that during its latest session, attended by President Alexander Lukashenko, the country’s Constitutional Commission considered several controversial issues which are still open to debate. Now the document will be reviewed by experts in legislation.

"The presidential legal team - the people who initial laws, write draft legislative acts and regulations - in other words, experienced lawyers, will join in to fine-tune the controversial sections that are still in the works," the expert said. "In fact, we have only one matter still unsolved, that is the All-Belarusian People’s Assembly, its powers and convocation procedure."

Presidential elections were held in Belarus on August 9. Incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko won by a landslide, garnering 80.10% of the vote. His closest rival in the race, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, came in second, with 10.12% of the ballot. However, she refused to recognize the election’s outcome, and left Belarus. After the results of the exit polls were announced late on August 9, mass protests erupted in downtown Minsk and other Belarusian cities. During the early post-election period, the rallies snowballed into fierce clashes between the protesters and police. The demonstrations carried on for several months. The authorities repeatedly said that the protests had been orchestrated from abroad.

Amid the protests, Lukashenko stated the need to amend the constitution and his readiness to delegate some presidential authority to other branches of power. The Constitutional Commission, established under Lukashenko’s order, rolled out a number of proposals, including limiting each presidency to two terms. It also proposed to strip the president of his right to cancel governmental acts and to issue decrees. The proposals were forwarded to the head of state. The draft constitution is expected to be presented for a nationwide discussion in early 2022.