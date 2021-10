TBILISI, October 1. /TASS/. Georgian ex-President Mikhail Saakashvili, who previously stated that he were in Georgia’s Batumi, has been detained, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili announced Friday.

"I would like to inform our society that the third president of Georgia, wanted man Mikhail Saakashvili, has been detained," Garibashvili said.