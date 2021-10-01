Germany’s transition of power not affecting certification of Nord Stream 2, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. German agencies responsible for the certification of Nord Stream 2 continue to function without any interruptions against the background of the change of power in the country, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Friday.

"All the agencies, all authorities continue to function in Germany, including the agencies that are going to certify this object. Thus, there is no pause in the work there, none stipulated, so the work is carrying on as usual," the Kremlin official said.

That said, he added that "immediate scenarios are a possibility, less rapid ones are possible."

Following the Bundestag elections held on September 26, the Social Democratic Party (SPD) emerged as the winner with 25.7%, while the conservative CDU/CSU bloc received 24.1% of the vote, which was its worst result ever. The liberal Free Democratic Party garnered 11.5% of the vote while 14.8% went to the Greens and 10.3% to the right-wing populist Alternative for Germany party. The Left Party, with its 4.9% will also have representation in the Bundestag thanks to three direct mandates.

Germany’s future ruling coalition will most likely consist of three parties. The government will most likely include the Liberals and the Greens as ‘junior’ parties. The chancellor’s position may go either to the SPD’s candidate Olaf Scholz or to the CDU/CSU’s candidate Armin Laschet.