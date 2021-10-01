Changing UN mission in Libya ahead of elections may hinder vote — Russian diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, October 1. /TASS/. Reformatting the UN Support Mission in Libya ahead of the December 24 elections in that country might hinder normal voting and the peace process as such, Russia's ambassador to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, told the media on Thursday. The UN Security Council earlier unanimously voted to prolong the mission in Libya till January 31, 2022.

"We said from the outset that this [reformatting] will be ill-timed, because it may interfere with the Libyan peace process and election preparations," Nebenzya said. "There was a large number of forces that use any pretext for delaying the elections. We are prepared to discuss the reformatting of the mission, but this is the wrong moment for this."

Three months of talks on the resolution confirmed that Russia's argument were correct, he stressed.