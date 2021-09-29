{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

PM Orban says ‘Hungary decides on its own where to buy gas’

"When choosing the gas transportation route, we rely on the path that guarantees greater safety [of supplies] for us," Viktor Orban emphasized

PRAGUE, September 29. /TASS/. Hungary is a sovereign state and it alone chooses where to buy natural gas, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told reporters on Wednesday after a meeting with his Czech counterpart Andrej Babis.

"Hungary is a sovereign state," Orban emphasized. "Hungary decides on its own where to buy gas and how it will get it," he stressed.

"When choosing the gas transportation route, we rely on the path that guarantees greater safety [of supplies] for us. We select the route where energy supplies will be the safest. Nobody is going to tell us what to do. We suggest that the Ukrainians independently tackle their own problems. This matter is none of Ukraine’s business. This issue pertains to Hungary’s sovereignty," Prime Minister Orban emphasized.

On Monday, Budapest signed a new 15-year contract with Gazprom on the supply of 4.5 bln cubic meters of gas annually bypassing Ukraine. Hungary will start receiving gas via Balkan Stream and through the pipelines of Southeastern Europe starting from October 1.

Erdogan lauds talks with Putin in Sochi as productive
The meeting between Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan lasted almost three hours
Read more
Ahmad Massoud vows to continue resistance against Taliban rule
Massoud stressed that if his National Resistance Front gave up on resistance, Afghanistan would turn into a safe haven for international terrorists
Read more
Russia’s Pacific Fleet to leave for Gulf of Aden — source
On September 23, it was reported that ships and submarines of the Pacific Fleet crossed the Suez Canal
Read more
Press review: Will NATO collapse and why is Turkey rattling Russia over vote in Crimea
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, September 23rd
Read more
Moscow ready to discuss Ukraine's resumption of direct gas purchases if needed — Kremlin
Russia and Ukraine signed a five-year contract on the supply and transit of gas in 2019
Read more
Putin, Erdogan to hold first face-to-face talks since onset of pandemic
The Kremlin's press service said that Putin and Erdogan were going to discuss trade, economic cooperation and developments in Syria, Libya, Afghanistan as well as in the Caucasus
Read more
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry summons Hungarian ambassador over Budapest's deal with Gazprom
Earlier, Hungary's Foreign Minister said the Ukrainian ambassador had been summoned to the Hungarian Foreign Ministry over Kiev's steps taken regarding the deal between Budapest and Gazprom
Read more
Kiev pledges response to Budapest’s natural gas supplies deal with Moscow — minister
Dmitry Kuleba said that the recently-signed contract on the Russian natural gas supplies to Hungary bypassing the territory of Ukraine was a major blow dealt on his country
Read more
Russian Su-27 jet escorts US Air Force recon plane over Black Sea — Defense Ministry
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the sortie of the Russian jet was carried out in strict compliance with international air law
Read more
Press review: German election impacts Nord Stream 2 fate and Russian fuel prices skyrocket
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, September 28th
Read more
Press review: Congress takes aim at Russian debt market and why the US wants Kazakhstan
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, September 24th
Read more
Group-IB founder Sachkov arrested in Moscow on suspicion of high treason
The Lefortovo District Court of Moscow ruled on September 28 to choose custody for a term until November 27 as a measure of restraint for Sachkov
Read more
Putin will hold a meeting with Russian government and Security Council
The Security Council planned to discuss measures to improve the system of strategic planning in Russia, especially improving the quality of state long-term management in the interests of ensuring national security and socio-economic development of the country, the Kremlin press service noted
Read more
Ukraine’s top military commander lifts all restrictions on return fire in Donbass — media
According to additional ceasefire control measures, any retaliatory fire in the event of an offensive is allowed only after a commander's direct order
Read more
ZDF exit poll shows Social Democrats' win in Bundestag elections
The Christian-Democratic Union/Christian Social Union is likely to have 24%
Read more
Serbia to host Slavic Shield air defense drills in mid-October, says source
According to Serbian Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin, in 2019, Russia and Serbia held 96 joint military exercises
Read more
Russian Foreign Ministry says will seek retaliatory measures against YouTube, German media
The ministry described the move as an "act of unprecedented informational aggression" by the YouTube video hosting platform
Read more
Hungary signs new long-term gas supply contract with Gazprom — Reuters
The document was signed by chief executives of Gazprom and MVM in Hungary’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Read more
Ukraine should remain transit gas supplier — German politician
Construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline ended on September 10 of this year
Read more
Kiev afraid of complete halt of gas transit to Hungary — gas system operator
Earlier, it was reported that Hungary had signed a new long-term gas supply contract bypassing Ukraine with Russian gas holding Gazprom
Read more
Russia to act wisely if US slaps sanctions on 35 Russian citizens, says Kremlin spokesman
Earlier, the US House of Representatives greenlighted an amendment to the defense budget bill that recommends the White House include 35 Russian citizens, including ministers, major businessmen and journalists, to the sanctions list
Read more
Hungary summons Ukrainian envoy over Kiev's position on Budapest's deal with Gazprom
Hungarian top diplomat Peter Szijjarto pointed out that Budapest viewed Kiev's actions as "a violation of Hungary's sovereignty and national security interests
Read more
Rescue drone taking off from water developed in Russia
A drone is fully equipped with a sealed screw-motor group to work in the Arctic as well as in countries of Africa and the Middle East
Read more
Press review: Russia-US standoff in Arctic intensifies and coal demand rises
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 27th
Read more
Russian fighters escort strategic US bomber over Pacific Ocean
There were no violations of Russia's state border or dangerous proximity of planes in the air, the National Defense Command Center said
Read more
Gazprom fully honors its commitments on gas supplies to Europe — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov castigated demands from the US that Gazprom increases gas transit via Ukraine
Read more
Russia completes flight trials of Tsirkon hypersonic missile from surface ships — source
The next series of Tsirkon trials is to begin in November
Read more
Russian paratroopers begin large-scale exercises in Crimea
The exercises will begin with the units marching to their start point
Read more
Russian strategic missile force drills involve over 3,000 troops with Tagil missile units
Tagil missile units are equipped with ground-mobile Yars intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) systems
Read more
Scientists prove ‘feel-good’ hormone stimulates thyroid gland in Northern peoples
Such studies were conducted for the first time
Read more
Pacific Fleet’s Varyag to practice firing Vulkan missile system at sea during drills
More than 10 Pacific Fleet warships and supply vessels will be deployed to seal off the practice area
Read more
Russia brands European Network of Election Monitoring Organizations as undesirable
The reason for the decision is that "ENEMO’s activity poses a threat to the foundations of the Russian Federation's constitutional order and security''
Read more
US creating NATO bases in Ukraine under guise of training centers — Belarusian president
"Unfortunately, the Ukrainian authorities don't care a bit about their own people and they don't hear our concerns," Alexander Lukashenko noted
Read more
German election's outcome doesn't look very encouraging for Moscow — Russian senator
Given that according to a German tradition, a minor coalition partner usually gets to appoint the foreign minister, chances are that Russia will have to deal with a top diplomat representing the Greens or the Free Democrats, Konstantin Kosachev said
Read more
Envoys of Afghanistan, Myanmar refuse to speak at General Assembly, UN confirms
The Myanmar military and the Taliban have already put forward their envoys to the UN, but their credentials have not been confirmed by the accreditation committee yet
Read more
Russia, Vietnam, confirm determination to enhance strategic partnership — Lavrov
The foreign minister stressed that high on the list of Russia's and Vietnam's priorities was the implementation of large-scale initiatives in the field of industrial production, infrastructures and transport
Read more
Moscow ranks 4th in World's 100 Best Cities
"International experts evaluate not only economic opportunities or cultural aspects, but they also analyze how well the city is developing," Deputy Mayor Natalya Sergunina noted
Read more
YouTube will do ‘its best’ to settle issues in Russia
When asked about the removals of certain videos from the platform, Susan Wojcicki said YouTube considers free speech a "core value" of its platform
Read more
Putin, Erdogan to discuss situation in Syria, Libya, Afghanistan — Kremlin spokesman
According to Dmitry Peskov, apart from regional issues, the agenda of the upcoming talks will also include economic matters
Read more
New US hypersonic missile is not breakthrough weapon — experts
"The Soviet Union reached this stage back when it was creating 'product 4202', a hypersonic warhead," editor-in-chief of the Arsenal Otechestva magazine Viktor Murakhovsky noted
Read more
Gas prices in Europe surpass $1,000 per 1,00 cubic meters first time in history
On Tuesday, the overall growth in gas prices has already exceeded 11%
Read more
Crewed spacecraft docked to ISS's module Nauka first time
The are Russian cosmonauts Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov and NASA' Mark Vande Hei on board of the spacecraft
Read more
Talks on Sputnik V’s recognition likely to last for a long time — developer
He went on to say that Sputnik V has been registered by many countries, and is widely used worldwide
Read more
Certain intent behind refusal to approve Russian Sputnik V vaccine, says lawmaker
Andrei Klimov recalled the scandal when the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe practically banned the Russian delegation’s members who were inoculated with Sputnik V from attending the autumn session, perceiving them as "not the right candidates"
Read more
EU sticks to colonial paradigm of world order — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova expressed regret the collective West "has assumed the right to take care of the world's future at a time when the world is not asking for this
Read more
Russia, China to present lunar station declaration at congress in Dubai late Oct
The document will "outline common approaches to implementing the ILRS, such as patterns for participation by all partners concerned and the fundamental cooperation principles for the parties to the project to abide by"
Read more
Militants tried to cross line of engagement with government army in Aleppo
Five militants were killed on a mine field and at least ten others were injured
Read more
Kosovo tensions going ‘from bad to worse’, warns Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova pointed out that Moscow was concerned over the increasing tensions in Kosovo, provoked by the irresponsible actions of Kosovo’s Albanian authorities
Read more
Russian Pantsir-S downs drone launched from Syria’s Idlib de-escalation area
According to Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria deputy commander Counter-Admiral Vadim Kulit, there were no casualties or material damage in the incident
Read more
Baghdad intends to buy S-300s from Russia, says Iraqi lawmaker
According to Mohammad Rida al-Haider, the deal is now "on hold"
Read more
Ukraine disappointed by Hungary’s intention to sign gas contract with Gazprom
Ukraine will apply to the European Commission in view of the contract, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry informed
Read more