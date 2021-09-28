Russia spends around $4.1 bln on coronavirus treatment in hospitals in 2021

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Russia spent around 300 bln rubles ($4.1 bln) on the treatment of patients with coronavirus in Russian hospitals for seven months of 2021, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Tuesday.

"As of today, in 7 months of the year, around 300 bln rubles were spent by the compulsory medical insurance system only on the treatment of coronavirus patients in hospitals. If we look at the total consolidated expenses this year, which, according to our estimates, will be more or around 1 trillion rubles, then this is a serious challenge for our entire financial support system," he said.

The anti-coronavirus crisis center said earlier on Tuesday that Russia's coronavirus cases rose by 21,559 to 7,464,708 in the past 24 hours. There are currently 623,692 active coronavirus cases in Russia.