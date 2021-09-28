Certain intent behind refusal to approve Russian Sputnik V vaccine, says lawmaker

MOSCOW, September 28. / TASS /. A certain medical and biological intent is likely to be behind the refusal to authorize the Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, Deputy Secretary of the United Russia Party General Council Andrei Klimov told the Echo of Moscow radio station on Tuesday.

"I still do not understand why the European Union cannot certify Sputnik V. The US could do the same, but it does not. And here, I believe, there is a certain intent connected with medicine and biology. Indeed, this is an attempt to prove something wrong with our vaccine," Klimov, who also heads the commission of the party General Council’s Presidium for International Affairs, noted.

The lawmaker recalled the scandal when the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe practically banned the Russian delegation’s members who were inoculated with Sputnik V from attending the autumn session, perceiving them as "not the right candidates." "Although, all this should be regulated by international law. The pandemic has shown many imperfections in the current legal norms," Klimov pointed out.

The Russian Sputnik V jab has not been authorized by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) yet. Europe’s stance on the Russian vaccine has remained unchanged since the start of the EU COVID-19 certification system in early July. The allied countries which use Sputnik V such as Hungary, have the right to issue European digital vaccination certificates for it. The EU is free to accept these documents on its own initiative.

Russia authorized Sputnik V on August 11, 2020, being the first country across the world to officially register a COVID-19 vaccine.