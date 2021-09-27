Houthi armed violence carried out in Yemen, says embassy

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. The Houthi movement carried out an armed attack in the Al-Abdiyah district in the south of Marib in Yemen, resulting in a humanitarian catastrophe in the region, a statement by the Embassy of Yemen in Moscow reported on Monday.

"The Executive Unit for the Management of internally displaced persons have been monitoring the armed attack in the Al-Abdiyah district, in the south of the Marib province, which was carried out by armed Houthi militias using all types of weapons, as well as the devastating siege that affected the entire population of the area three days ago. This violent attack by the Houthi militia demonstrates a rejection of the peace process," the document reads.

It also says that the regional population, which is over 32,000 people, has difficulties in getting access to basic necessities since humanitarian assistance in the region is difficult. "The situation in Al-Abdiyah has turned into a true humanitarian catastrophe. The number of families fleeing the ongoing war in the Harib district is mounting. They have ended up stranded, not allowed to go anywhere safe."

In view of this situation, the Executive Unit is calling upon the international community, including the UN and other humanitarian organizations, to intervene in the situation so that the population of the region can receive humanitarian assistance. "The attack carried out by the rebel Houthi movement is an unjustified and blatant violation of human rights and international humanitarian law," the statement noted. "We call upon David Gressly, the UN’s coordinator of humanitarian affairs in Yemen, and international organizations, namely the Red Cross and UN organizations, to intervene immediately and find safe routes for accessing humanitarian aid to the displaced families in the Al-Abdiyah region."