Hungary’s top diplomat fears that new Cold War threatens mankind

UNITED NATIONS, September 23./TASS/. The current situation in international relations may bring mankind back to a new Cold War era, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto told TASS on Thursday.

The global coronavirus pandemic brought many problems and challenges, "but I think one positive consequence could be drawn from this whole challenge - which would be that we are so interdependent in the broad," the top diplomat said.

"We are leaving in interdependence, that is why we had some hope that based on this recognition, cooperation between East and West might be more respect-based. But unfortunately what I see is not that. I see that there is a threat of a new Cold War being created," he added.

"You see that trade figures are growing among those who are in political conflicts with each other - like China and the USA," he went on to say. "International cooperation or diplomacy has not made any kind of steps towards this respect-based approach," he regretted. This is a problem, "which I am afraid will bring some challenges in the future for our global community," Peter Szijjarto said.