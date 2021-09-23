Taliban issue to be resolved in accordance with UN rules — diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, September 23. /TASS/. The question of representation of the Taliban radical movement (outlawed in Russia) is difficult, and remains to be addressed in accordance with the UN rules, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Wednesday.

"The question is very difficult. The UN has got its rules which define who will represent the country officially. This issue remains to be addressed. The main question which has to be solved is to coordinate actions of the international community in the terms of the situation in Afghanistan, especially its humanitarian intentions," Vershinin said.

Earlier, Taliban representatives offered the candidacy of its representative for UN approval. The accreditation committee, including Russia, starts considering this issue in the coming weeks.