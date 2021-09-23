Taliban refuse to accept international terms for recognition of government — TV

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. The terms on which the world community is ready to recognize a new government of Afghanistan are not suitable for the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia), Deputy Minister of Information and Culture Zabihullah Mujahid said on Thursday.

"The terms for the recognition of our government put forward by the intentional community are unacceptable," Sky News Arabia TV channel quoted him as saying. These terms "violate international law," he said.

According to him, the Taliban movement seeks to establish "close diplomatic relations based on mutual respect" with other nations. He also added that the radical movement had "urged the UN to find a common language for diplomatic cooperation."

The deputy minister also noted that "all fears expressed by the global community [in regard to the new Afghan authorities] are solvable."

The Taliban launched a large-scale operation for control of Afghanistan after the United States declared its troop pullout earlier this year. On August 15, Afghanistan’s then-President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and fled the country, while the Taliban swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance. In early September, the Taliban declared that the entire territory of the county was under their control and formed an interim government.