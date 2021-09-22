Ukrainian police see three possible causes behind attempt on presidential aide's life

KIEV, September 22. /TASS/. Ukraine's police are considering several possible causes behind Wednesday's assassination attempt on First Presidential Aide Sergey Shefir, National Police Chief Igor Klimenko said at a briefing.

"Based on the available information, the National Police see three possible causes, which include efforts to put pressure on top officials, given the victim's position, and destabilize the situation in our country. The possible involvement of foreign intelligence agencies is also under consideration," he pointed out. "It is yet unknown how many people took part in the attack," Klimenko added.

Ukrainian Interior Minister Denis Monastyrsky, in turn, pointed out at a briefing that it was too early to talk about "a Russian trace" in the attempt on the life of the presidential aide. According to him, the goal was to assassinate and not just intimidate him. The interior minister emphasized that "the president's team cannot be intimidated" and "the reforms that have been launched, including the one aimed at fighting organized crime, will be continued."

Earlier on Wednesday, Ukrainian Presidential Aide Sergey Shefir's car came under fire outside Kiev. The Ukrainian Interior Ministry launched a search for attackers. The country's Prosecutor General Irina Venediktova, in turn, said that a criminal case had been opened into "the attempted murder of two or more persons." Shefir is said to be a long-time friend of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. According to media reports, Shefir is responsible for the head of state's daily schedule.

Head of the Ukrainian ruling party's parliamentary faction David Arakhamia, however, said that "a Russian trace" was a possible cause behind the assassination attempt on the presidential aide "because anti-Russian rhetoric has recently been on the rise." Meanwhile, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov attributed attempts to find "a Russian trace" in the incident to "an excessively exalted emotional condition." According to him, no matter what happens in Ukraine, Kiev always tries to find "a Russian trace."