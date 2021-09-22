Russia poses primary military threat to US, says commander of US Northern Command

WASHINGTON, September 22. /TASS/. Russia is the primary military threat to the United States, Commander of US Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command General Glen VanHerck said in an interview with Air Force Magazine.

"From a kinetic standpoint — submarines, bombers, cruise missiles, those kinds of capabilities — Russia is the primary military threat," VanHerck said, as cited by the magazine. According to him, Russia and China are "equals in non-kinetic - cyber, space". "They have to both be feared," the general added.

When addressing a panel discussion on homeland defense on Tuesday, VanHerck pointed out that ballistic missiles were another form of deterrence along with nuclear weapons. He also emphasized the importance of investing resources in improving Washington's Arctic capabilities, Air Force Magazine notes.

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said earlier in an interview with the Argumenty i Fakty newspaper that Washington’s geopolitical experiments set off a domino reaction that decimated entire regions, including the West. In his view, the US and its allies "should bear responsibility for destroying the economies of sovereign states, stoking inter-ethnic and political tensions, and ramping up terrorist, extremist and other threats.".