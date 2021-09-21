All Sudanese military coup plotters arrested, interrogation underway — reports

CAIRO, September 21. /TASS/. All the individuals complicit in a foiled coup plot in Sudan have been taken into custody and are being interrogated, the Sudan News Agency reported on Tuesday, citing a statement by the government’s council.

"The security agencies and military authorities have aborted a coup attempt at dawn today," the statement says.

"The situation is under control and all those complicit in it have been arrested. An investigation against them has been launched," it says.

The Al Arabiya TV Channel earlier reported that a group of armor corps officers from among the supporters of the country’s former President Omar al-Bashir staged a coup at around 03:00 a.m. local time (04:00 a.m. Moscow time) and attempted to seize power in Sudan and overthrow the ruling Sovereign Council.

As the TV Channel reported, the coup plotters, who were also joined by personnel from the Airborne Force and engineering troops were led by Major General Abdel Baki Bakrawi. Furthermore, all of them were associated with the Muslim Brotherhood organization (outlawed in Russia), it said.