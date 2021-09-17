Finnish president thanks Putin for helping to evacuate citizens from Kabul — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Finnish President Sauli Niinisto has thanked Russian head of state Vladimir Putin for assistance in the evacuation of Finland's nationals from Kabul, Kremlin press service said in a statement on Friday following a telephone conversation between the two presidents.

"[The parties] touched upon the situation in Afghanistan. Sauli Niinisto expressed gratitude for Russia's assistance to Finland in the Kabul evacuation effort," the statement reads.

Putin, in turn, briefed his Finnish counterpart on the agreements on the Afghan issue reached at the Dushanbe summits of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

The meetings of the CSTO Collective Security Council and the SCO Council of Heads of State were held in Tajikistan's capital of Dushanbe on September 16 and 17 respectively. The Russian president, who earlier self-isolated after being in contact with coronavirus-positive persons, participated in the summits via video link.

A joint summit of the CSTO and the SCO, which took place on Friday, focused on the situation in Afghanistan.