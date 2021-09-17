SCO's activities help establish sustainable regional peace — declaration

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. The activities of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) have helped turn the region into an area of peace, the SCO leaders said in the Dushanbe Declaration published on the Kremlin website on Friday.

According to the document, SCO member states firmly believe that the successful activities of the organization helped turn the region into an area of sustainable peace and harmony.

SCO nations confirmed their determination to continue strengthening the organization as one of the pillars of a more inclusive and fair world order, which is emerging now, based on the rule of international law, primarily, the UN Charter.

The leaders lauded the outcome of Tajikistan's SCO chairmanship in 2020-2021, which contributed to further strengthening mutual trust and understanding, constructive and effective cooperation, good-neighborly relations and friendship between nations. The heads of state also said that the SCO would continue to effectively serve the great objectives proclaimed by the founding states, contributing to the cause of peace, cooperation and development.