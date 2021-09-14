Humanitarian aid to Afghanistan must not be politicized — Acting Foreign Minister

CAIRO, September 14. /TASS/. Humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan must not be politicized, Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said Tuesday.

"We thank the international community for the aid it provides to our country. We are exerting all our efforts to deliver it to those who really need it. However, this aid must not be mixed with politics," he said at a press conference, aired by TOLOnews.

Muttaqi also underscored that the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) would aim to "complete the previously initiated projects [in Afghanistan] and create new jobs."

At the same time, the new government works on increasing the level of security in the republic.

"We can already say that there are certain improvements in regards to the elimination of various threats, as well as the establishment of the investment climate," he concluded.

On Monday, UN Under-Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths stated that the total humanitarian aid, promised to Afghanistan by countries around the world amounts to approximately $1.2 billion.